Good news as Belfast’s Buckfast Doughnuts could be back (very) soon

Buckfast doughnuts hit the shelves of a popular cafe this week, selling out in just one and a half hours.

It comes as no surprise for fans of Doughzy Donuts, which specialises in fresh, yeast-raised, light and fluffy doughnuts which you can find at both the bustling cafe in Smithfield Market (open Tuesday - Saturday 10am - 5pm or until stocks last), in addition to a stall at St George’s Market every Saturday.

Biscoff Doughzy Donuts is a huge seller thanks to the popular biscuit in a puddle of caramel sauce surrounded by chocolate.

From the beautifully glazed standard doughnut to a selection of fruit, chocolate and caramel flavours, owner and baker Alan Wilson ensures there are always dozens of popular choices up for grabs - as well as a few more unique options for those feeling a bit adventurous.

“Since opening up as a cafe in Smithfield, we have been incredibly busy,” Alan explained. “We’re always constant. In fact, even what we would classify as a really quiet week is probably way better than what I thought a busy week would be!”

Perhaps that’s because dedicated Alan starts his day at 2am to bake the doughnuts fresh at his factory, and ensures there are loads of different flavours on offer.

“We normally have anything up to 36 varieties of doughnuts on display on a busy day, and definitely find Caramel and Nutella Puddle Doughnuts to be one of our best sellers. Anything with Salted Caramel is always really popular, including our Rolo doughnut which also has chocolate and a Rolo which melts into the puddle of caramel in the centre.

Alan Wilson, Owner and Baker of Dougzy Donuts, starts his day at 2am when he begins baking doughnuts!

“May 21 marks our first birthday since opening the cafe, and we’ll definitely be doing something to celebrate.

“We’ve been toying with a few ideas including giveaways and new flavours. We’re always coming up with new ideas - which is where the idea of the Buckfast flavour came from!

“When people come into the cafe we love hearing their suggestions, and a few people had mentioned the idea of a Buckfast Doughnut.

“One of our staff members really thought it would work too, so we wanted to try it before she went away travelling.

There can be anything up to 36 varieties of doughnuts on display on a busy day at the cafe in Smithfield (Credit: Doughzy Donuts).

“Overall the verdict has been so positive, especially after we posted on Tuesday night what we had planned on social media!

“Anything new we do always goes crazy for about a fortnight, and later becomes a part of the menu. That’s what happened with so many of our popular doughnuts like the Raspbery Ruffle, Mint Aero, Kinder and the delicious Biscoff spread flavour - which all come with the biscuits and bars on top!

“We love trying new flavours and welcome all new ideas - we even had a Maple Syrup and Bacon flavour once!”

Alan concluded by announcing that he has even more exciting news for Buckfast fans coming up, as he plans to put them back on the menu very soon.

“Belfast’s Twilight Market is coming up, and as it is a fantastic celebration of all things food and drink, we think it’s the perfect time to bring back Buckfast Doughnuts.

“We’re also considering bringing them back as soon as this weekend or next, especially as Saturday is our busiest day.

“They’ll definitely be back - it has been great to see such a positive reaction!”