Seniors relive dance days with light fantastic trip down memory lane

Ballyoran Seniors, Killicomaine Jubilee Club and Richmount got into the swing of the festive season with a trip down memory lane at Ashgrove Community Centre’s Christmas themed tea dance.

The cross-community dance, was organised by Ballyoran Over 50s and Killicomaine’s Jubilee as part of the good neighbourhoods for aging well programme and was part funded by Network Personnel.

Scenes from the recent Christmas-themed tea dance at Ashgrove Community Centre, involving members of Ballyoran Seniors, Killicomaine Jubilee Club and Richmount.

“Everyone put on their dancing shoes and relived their Waltzing, Tango and Charleston days, including the Borough’s very own Lord Mayor Cllr Garath Keating, while enjoying the fantastic music and light refreshments on offer,” a spokesperson said.

