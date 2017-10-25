£180,000 scheme starts on rural road

A £180,000 road improvement scheme has begun on the C170 Ballymore Road, Tandragee, and will last for two weeks.

To facilitate the works, temporary road closures will be in place from 7.30am to 6pm until Friday, November 3.

The diversion route will be signed with traffic being diverted via B2 Mullahead Road and A27 Portadown Road.

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure said the resurfacing, which will include drainage and verge reinstatement works, will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of over a mile of the rural section of the road.

He added, “The works operations and traffic management arrangements have been carefully programmed in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public. However, motorists should be aware that some delays may be expected and that additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.

“The planned dates are subject to favourable weather conditions.”