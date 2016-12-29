22 stars we forgot died in 2016

David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen, George Michael, Muhammad Ali and Carrie Fisher are just some of the famous faces we lost in 2016 - but alongside those notable names were many other celebrities whose passing didn’t quite generate the same amount of column inches.

Here are some more well-known personalities we might have forgotten that we said a fond farewell to this year...

Pete Burns - Lead singer of 80s pop band Dead Or Alive who gained more fame on Celebrity Big Brother. Died October, aged 57.

Sir George Martin - Legendary music producer who was known as the ‘fifth Beatle’. Died March, aged 90.

Keith Emerson - Founding member of rock supergroup Emerson, Lake and Palmer. Died March, aged 71.

Glenn Frey - Founding member of US band The Eagles. Died January, aged 67.

Padraig Duggan - Musician who came to prominence in the 70s with Irish folk group Clannad. Died August, aged 67.

David Guest - US musician and reality TV star. Died April, aged 62.

Sir Terry Wogan - Broadcasting icon who was a star of both television and radio. Died January, aged 77.

Victoria Wood - Much-loved comedian and actress. Died April, aged 62.

Merle Haggard - American country music great. Died April, aged 79.

Craig Gill - Drummer with Madchester indie outfit The Inspiral Carpets. Died November, aged 44.

Emilie Ford - Singer who had UK No.1 with What Do You Want To Make Those Eyes At Me You? Died April, aged 78.

Dale Griffin - Drummer with 70s glam-rockers Mott The Hoople. Died January, aged 67.

Greg Lake - Fronted both Emerson, Lake & Palmer and King Crimson. Also known for solo hit I Believe In Father Christmas. Died December, aged 69.

Colin Vearncombe - Singer who performed under the name Black and had huge hit with 1987 single Wonderful Life. Died January, aged 53.

Jean Alexander - Famous for playing the iconic Hilda Ogden in ITV soap Coronation Street. Died October, aged 90.

Kenny Baker - Played R2-D2 in six Star Wars films from 1977 and starred in Time Bandits and Flash Gordon. Died August, 81.

Ken Barrie - The voice of popular children’s TV character Postman Pat. Died July, aged 83.

Zsa Zsa Gabor - Hollywood actress who starred in more than 70 films and was married no fewer than nine times. Died December, aged 99.

Anton Yelchin - Talented young actor who played Pavel Chekov in the rebooted Star Trek films. Died June, aged 27.

Andrew Sachs - Enjoyed a long and varied career but will be best remembered for his role as Spanish waiter Manuel in classic BBC comedy Fawlty Towers.

Paul Daniels - Magician who was a mainstay of Saturday night TV for many years. Died March, aged 77.

Umberto Eco - Italian intellectual and novelist most famous for The Name of the Rose. Died February, aged 84.