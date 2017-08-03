£230,000 resurfacing scheme for Flush Place

After many calls and much frustration for road users, the Flush Place area is set for a revamp.

A £230,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Flush Place and Queen Street/Avenue Road, Lurgan will start on Monday, August 7.

The scheme, it’s hoped, will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the roads.

Work is expected to be completed by August 21.

The Flush Place works extend from the roundabout at Millennium Way to its junction with Queen Street/Avenue Road.

The Queen Street/Avenue Road works extend from the Queen Street/Foster Place junction to the Avenue Road/Park Avenue junction on the A3.

Road closures on Flush Place, Queen Street and Avenue Road, Lurgan will be necessary during the duration of the works, which will be in effect from 7pm to 6am to minimise traffic disruption within the town centre.

Traffic will be diverted via the M1, Lough Road, Kiln Road, Francis Street, Edward Street and Millennium Way.

Local access will be maintained at all times during the scheme.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers, the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling through, or in the vicinity, of the works.

The Department has programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when travelling in the area.

The above work is subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

The planned resurfacing has been welcomed by DUP MLA Carla Lockhart, who has long lobbied for this much needed work and is delighted with the outcome.

She said Flush Place has long been neglected and has multiple areas where the road surface is dangerous for cyclists.

Ms Lockhart added, “With the Millennium Way works completed I am delighted that Transport NI have stayed true to their word and are honouring their agreement to resurface this area.

“This an issue I have been lobbying on for some time. The road is in a very poor state of repair and I am delighted that the works will now commence.

“I have had many complaints about the junction in particular and drive on it every day myself. It is long overdue and motorists and cyclists alike will welcome this.

“Transport NI have been working to improve the road network around Lurgan and this £230k investment in resurfacing is another important piece in the jigsaw. I would encourage them to keep making progress and I will continue to lobby on behalf of my constituents.”