500 homes plan for Lisnisky

Up to 500 homes could be on the way for the Lisnisky Lane area of Portadown, with an outline planning application and master plan lodged with planners this week.

The site is currently being cleared for phase one - a ‘gateway development’ into the bigger scheme, which has already received planning approval.

It will be named Bracken Hall and will consist of 22 luxury homes, the first of which will be ready early in 2018.

The 500-home plan will occupy around 60 acres - and could take up to 15-20 years - with the project owned by Portadown family business Sustar Developments.

Michael Hannath, managing director of Hannath Estate Agents, is representing Sustar on what is their first major development in Portadown.

He said they were initially attracted to the site because of its excellent edge-of-town location. “Schools, sport and leisure facilities, Rushmere shopping centre, Craigavon hospital and local businesses are all within walking distance,” he said.

Mr Hannath said the developer was very encouraged by the positive response to their proposals during the recent community consultation events.

“They have taken on board comments and feedback obtained from the local community and are striving to develop a very high quality housing scheme and will endeavour to keep as much of the employment and business generation from the scheme at a local level,” he said.

Architect Alan Patterson from Alan Patterson Design said, “The Concept Master Plan we have created respects the existing landscape features and indeed the retention of trees and hedgerows informed the design and will form part of the generously proportioned green space in the wider scheme.”