Addict stole to fund his habit - court told

A heroin addict who stole to fund his habit was jailed for 14 months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Michal Hancko, Portmore Street, Portadown, appeared in court by way of videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted stealing meat worth £29 from the Spar shop, Armagh Road, Portadown, on November 13 last year, the theft of aftershave worth £99 and aftershave worth £186 from Debenhams on May 26 and June 8 and stealing shampoos valued at £39.96 from B and M, Bargains, Portadown, on October 13 last year.

Hancko also admitted going equipped for theft with foil lined plastic bags on June 8 and October 13.

As well he pleaded guilty to stealing cardigans valued at £56 from Peacocks in Portadown on January 8 this year.

The court heard that on November 13 the manager of the Spar shop reported a theft of meat when a male and female left the store without paying for goods. Hancko was identified from CCTV.

He was further identified on CCTV stealing aftershave from Debenhams on two occasions and on the second occasion he dropped the items, along with foil lined bags, when he was chased.

There was another theft from B and M Bargains.

On January 8 at 5.30pm a female motorist was sitting outside Peacocks when she saw a man and woman coming out of the store carrying clothing items still on hangers. They lifted them over the security panel.

She followed them in her car onto the Garvaghy Road where she challenged them. Hancko told her: “Here you have them.”

When she refused he put them under his coat and moved off. He was again identified on CCTV.

A barrister representing the defendant said these were serious offences and with his record the court must taken a protective approach for the shopkeepers in the area.

He explained that the offences stemmed from Hancko’s heroin addiction and the only way he had to fund it was to steal.

The lawyer added that the defendant had received papers indicating he was going to be deported but he may contest that. He was in breach of a ten month suspended sentence.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said Hancko was a recidivist and was going to continue to offend.

For the first set of charges she sentenced him to six months in prison while she invoked the ten month suspended sentence, all of them to run concurrently.

For the theft from Peacocks she imposed a four month term, to run consecutively to the other sentences making a total of 14 months in custody.