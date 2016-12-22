Adeline celebrates 100th birthday

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Cllr Paul Greenfield and DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA have visited Mrs Adeline McCauley who celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday last with family in Markethill.

The Deputy Lord Mayor stated, “I was especially delighted to call with Mrs McCauley and present her with flowers and to share with her in celebrating this fantastic occasion. Both myself and my colleague William Irwin MLA wished her every blessing for the future and it is very clear that she is cherished so warmly by her family circle and indeed her wide network of friends who called with her throughout the day.”