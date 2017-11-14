Admitted damage charge

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 22-year-old man admitted a criminal damage offence.
Jonathan Hall, Gilpin Park, Dollingstown, pleaded guilty to unlawful damage to a window on October 7 this year.
A solicitor representing Hall said he had relevant convictions and suspended sentences.
District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that Hall’s last criminal damage offence was still in play. She adjourned the case until December 6 to obtain a pre-sentence report.
