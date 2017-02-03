Admitted damaging car and resisting police

Two alcohol fuelled incidents in Lurgan led to a 42-year-old man receiving prison sentences last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Darren Moore, who address was given as the Simon Community Hostel, Lisburn, appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted criminal damage to a police car on August 27 last year and resisting a constable on the same date.

The court heard that police were called to an address in Lurgan because of the conduct of the defendant but when they arrived they he had left the scene.

Moore, who was extremely intoxicated, came back and when he was arrested he struggled with police and when he was being placed in a police car he kicked out causing a dent in the passenger side rear door.

Moore also pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour and attempting to damage a police car on October 28.

A public prosecutor said that at 11am police went to Colban Crescent in Lurgan after a report of a male causing a disturbance.

There was fighting in the street and Moore was intoxicated.

He was abusive to police and after he failed to moderate his language he was arrested and had to be handcuffed.

Moore kicked a constable on the leg and kicked out at the police vehicle.

When interviewed he said he could not remember what happened saying he was an alcoholic and had drank a bottle of vodka that morning.

A barrister representing Moore said he had a considerable record, the vast majority of which was down to his relationship with alcohol and his tempestuous relationship with his ex-partner.

He pointed out that there was a gap in his client’s offending from 2012 when he was trying to put his pattern of behaviour behind him.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said Moore had managed to stay trouble free for four and a half years.

She told him that ‘alcohol and you do not mix’.

For each offence she imposed one month in custody with the terms to run concurrently and ordered him to pay a £25 offender’s levy.