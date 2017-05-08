Admitted drug possession

When police searched the home of a 27-year-old man in Portadown they found five grams of cannabis resin in the kitchen.

Bruno Antonio Da Veiga Marracho Pinto, King Street, Portadown, was fined £250 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of cannabis resin.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on September 23 last year police carried out a search of the defendant’s home.

An amount of cannabis resin, five grams in weight, was found in the kitchen.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he made a full admission and the cannabis was for his own use.