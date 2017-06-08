Admitted having cocaine and stealing beer tin from house

A pre-sentence report was ordered at last Friday’s sitting of Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 22-year-old man admitted possessing cocaine.

Parriss Topley, whose address was given as Market Street, Tandragee, had one charge put to him at last week’s court.

He was also charged with entering as a trespasser a dwelling at Union Street, Portadown, on November 6 and stealing a tin of beer.

Topley pleaded guilty and it was indicated that he also admitted unlawful possession of cocaine on the same date and unlawful possession of cannabis.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, adjourned the case until June 30 so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained from the Probation Service.