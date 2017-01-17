Admitted stealing from store

A Lurgan man has admitted stealing over £700 worth of items from Debenhams in Rushmere shopping Centre.

Jonathan Stewart Dickson (37), Glenavon Crescent, Lurgan, appeared last Friday in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He pleaded guilty to the theft of items valued at £709 from Debenhams on August 11 last year.

But he denied a charge of going equipped for theft with a sports bag.

The matters were adjourned until January 27 so that a date could be fixed for a contested hearing.

Dickson was also dealt with for fine default matters.

The court heard there was slightly over £1,000 outstanding in fines. He is currently a sentenced prisoner with a release date of March 12. He was given a total of 25 days in custody for five defaults involving motoring matters.