Afternoon band recital a first at Sloan House

In a first for the ‘Museum of Orange Heritage’ at Sloan’s House, Loughgall, an afternoon band recital was held last month.

Aughnagurgan Accordion Band from Newtownhamilton played a selection of tunes for more than an hour to over 70 people in the very appreciative audience.

It was very evident to see why they had won the shield for the best band on parade at the recent Co Armagh Twelfth Demonstration in Richhill.

The band recital had been scheduled for the courtyard at the museum, but was moved to the Meeting Room due to the inclement weather.

The band members were thanked by Jim Copeland, County Grand Treasurer and Museum Director, and then given a guided tour of the museum by Jeffrey Lawson.A further recital is planned for Saturday afternoon, September 9, when Mullabrack Accordion Band from Markethill will play from 2pm to 3pm during European Heritage Open Day.

The Museum of Orange Heritage is the operating name of the two Interpretive Centres created as part of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland and County Armagh Grand Orange Lodge REACH project.