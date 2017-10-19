Alison gears up for Children In Need relay

A local driving instructor is going the extra mile to raise money for Children in Need having been chosen for the Big Learner Relay.

Local driving instructor Alison Campbell of A+ Motoring Academy is one of ten chosen from Northern Ireland who will be taking part in the event on November 1.

Driving instructors across the United Kingdom will complete a leg of the relay with a pupil in the driving seat.

They will carry a dedicated top box on their cars, which they will pass on to the next instructor like a baton when they complete their leg of the relay.

Alison will be receiving the “baton” at Sprucefield and heading to Ballynahinch where she will pass it on.

From there she will join the convoy and follow the relay around Northern Ireland.

The learner vehicles taking part in the relay are now covered in Pudsey’s famous spots and local businesses or people can sponsor each one.

Alison said: “We’ve got Pudsey spots on the cars, loads of multi coloured stickers.

“It’s a nice way for local businesses getting involved, there is no minimum donation to sponsor, it just adds to the overall total at the end of the day.”

Alison will be joined by Joanne Reid of the Driving Miss Daisy driving school, who will be the lead car in the convoy.

To donate to the relay visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/biglearnerrelayni2017, or if you are interested in sponsoring a Pudsey Spot contact Alison at A+ Motoring Academy on 07939 662191.

Alison is a former pupil of Lurgan College and her driving school covers Lurgan, Portadown, Craigavon, Armagh and Lisburn.