All the facts about Universal Credit at community meeting

A public information session on how the new Universal Credit benefit system will affect people is being held at Brownstown Community Centre on Tuesday, October 31 from 11am-1pm.

It is being given by the Citizens’ Advice Bureau (CAB) and facilitated by Regenerate and Parkmount Community Partnership.

Keith McCann of Regenerate said the meeting is designed primarily, but not solely, for representatives of community and residents’ groups, unions or political parties,

“We would be encouraging representatives to come along to they can promote this and pass the information on to people in their own areas.

“Everyone who comes will be given a CAB information pack,” he said.

Universal Credit is due to be introduced in the Portadown and Dungannon area on March 7 next year. It is a payment for people over 18 but under state pension age who are on a low income or out of work. It includes support for the cost of housing, children and childcare, and financial support for people with disabilities, carers and people too ill to work.

It will replace Jobseekers’ Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and Housing Benefit (rental).

Said Keith, “The idea is to inform people well in advance so they are prepared when it happens.”