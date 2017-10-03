Almac chefs cook up top gourmet awards

Any wonder Almac is such a global success with two award-winning chefs cooking for the workforce.

Executive chef at Almac, Nicky Reid, won the Sodexo All-Ireland Chef of the Year as well as the Best in Show accolade at Salon Culinaire 2017.

Mark Tindale receiving his bronze medal from Aidan Walker, account director, Sodexo

This is the annual culinary competition run by services company Sodexo Ireland for its 3,700 chef and non-chef staff in the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Head chef Mark Tindale, won a bronze medal.

Nicky Reid took home the gold medal for his starter of kohlrabi linguine, pecorino emulsion and truffle pesto, followed by his entrée of pan-roasted hake in dulce butter with smoked cockles, celeriac pomme puree, sea aster, peas and shoots. His dessert was a caramel pink pepper pineapple with pistachios, lime and avocado ice cream.

Nicky will now represent Ireland in the UK and Ireland Grand Final at Hotelympia in London in 2018, where he will face the winning chefs from England, Scotland and Wales.

Nicky said, “I was shocked when I heard my name called, because the competition was very tough with high levels of skill and technique on display and I was up against two very experienced previous winners. I chose my menu based around what was seasonal and grown locally to me. I am honoured and excited to be representing Ireland.”

Although it was Mark’s first time to enter Sodexo’s Chef of the Year, he is no stranger to the competitive arena. He served in the Royal Air Force for eight years and is now in the Army reserve and has received many accolades for his culinary skill in competitions run by both organisations.