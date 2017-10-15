Almac chief executive praises workers as Seagoe firm wins top export award

Seagoe-based Almac Group has won the Export Achievement award at Ireland’s Pharma Industry Awards.

The awards are seen as the benchmark of excellence for those within the sector.

An independent panel, which comprised 13 industry leaders, judged the entries based on a number of key attributes.

They said Almac clearly demonstrated its effective and innovative Goods Distribution Practice (GDP) strategy and implemented an efficient, cost effective and environmentally responsible approach to exporting.

The panel also highlighted how the company engages with suppliers and its efforts to increase brand awareness in international markets.

Alan Armstrong, chairman and CEO of the Almac Group, said, “We are delighted to receive this recognition from the Pharma Industry Awards...

“This award is testament to the skill and innovation of our employees and we will continue to pride ourselves on our ability to provide high quality, flexible and innovative solutions to meet our global clients’ requirements.”