Almac third in top 100 companies with other locals also making list

A number of local businesses have been named among Northern Ireland’s top 100 local and family firms for 2017.

Pharmaceutical company Almac, based in Seagoe Industrial Estate, finished in third place, with pre-tax profits at £27.9m – a rise of 120 per cent.

The company also had by far the highest wage bill - over £151m.

Ulster Carpet Mills, Garvaghy Road, came in at number 27, Turkington Holdings, Mahon Road, was at number 57 and AJ Power, Carn Industrial Estate, took 74th place.

Clearway Holdings, Dobbin Road, was placed at number 78.

In all, nine businesses in Co Armagh made their way onto the list which consists of 71 family-owned and 29 owner-managed firms.

The list, compiled by Ulster University Business School on behalf of Harbinson Mulholland accountants, was revealed at a launch event in Belfast.

A total of 34 newcomers joined this year’s line-up.

Altogether, the top 100 businesses employ over 51,000 people across NI and foot an annual wages and salaries bill of more than £1.5bn.

Top of the league for the second year was W&R Barnett, Belfast, with pre-tax profits of more than £36m – going up by nearly £9m on the previous financial year.

Norbrook Holdings, Newry, took second place with £35.5m – up £14m on the previous year.

In all, 61 companies showed a rise in profits. Manufacturing accounted for the highest number of entries at 33, followed by construction with 18 and distribution with 14.

Darren McDowell, partner in Harbinson Mulholland said, “Our Top 100 list underlines the fact that family-run and owner-managed firms are the backbone of our economy, accounting for a huge proportion of Northern Ireland’s business sector, employing large numbers of people and contributing hugely to the financial wellbeing of local communities.”