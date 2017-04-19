Ambulance and doctor still at scene of serious crash in Co Armagh

Two Accident and Emergency Crews and a doctor are still at the scene of a serious road crash near Gilford.

The NI Ambulance Service said they were called to a road traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a tractor on the Ballymacanallen Road at 1:22pmap this afternoon.

A NI Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “One Rapid Response Vehicle, one Doctor and two A&E crews are in attendance at the scene.

“This is an ongoing incident and no further information is available at this time.”

Earlier police urged motorists to avoid the area.

The Ballymacanallen Road remains closed and local diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes for their journey.