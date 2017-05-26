Annual show set for Gosford

Armagh County Agricultural Show is set to be bigger than ever this year with the announcement of a new agreement between the show and the Department of Agriculture.

The show is being held at Gosford Forest Park on Saturday, June 11.

The agreement will see the organisation manage the grassland area at the park for the next 12 months, allowing organisers to increase the number of visitors by 50 per cent.

Chairman Stephen Hamilton said, “This is in line with the growing exhibitor demand for space; the need to provide the general public with more room and to ensure that all relevant health and safety criteria are exceeded.

“This is a tremendous news story for Armagh Show. It brings the event on to a new level.”

Armagh County Show is one of the longest-running events of its kind in Ireland, with an average of more than 20,000 people regularly attending.

Attractions will include artisan food stalls and a cooking competition involving secondary schools. Other new attractions include a live Radio Ulster broadcast of ‘Your Place and Mine’ with Anne Marie McAleese from 8am and the Young Farmers’ Clubs will be organizing a hotly contested sheep shearing competition with Ritchie Remo in attendance.

The Mothers’ Union have volunteered their services facilitating the new ‘mums’ marquee for feeding and changing babies.

Other regular activities include the dog show and vintage vehicle display, the Best Dressed Female and Gent competition, Phil’s Farm, birds of prey display, funfair and live music.

The core of the programme will remain the livestock, equestrian, home industries and poultry sections as well as the NI Hound Show.

To ease the traffic problems, visitors are encouraged to use the parking fields on the Mullabrack/Hamiltonsbawn and Tandragee Roads from where they will be transported to the show grounds by free Park & Ride trailers.

Entrance fee is £10 for adults with children under 16 free.