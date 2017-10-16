Appeal after dog seriously injured by hit-and-run driver

Police are appealing for information following a hit-and-run collision in which a dog was seriously injured while it was being walked on its leash by its owner.

The incident occurred around 7.30pm on Wednesday, October 11 close to Sunset Hill, Ahorey, Portadown.

The owner Rosemary Brady posted pictures online of her collie, which needed stitches, saying he had been thrown “right down the road”.

She also warned that a child or adult could have been the victim and said the person responsible needed to be caught.

A police spokesperson said, “It was reported that a Ford vehicle mounted an area of waste ground, hitting and seriously injuring a dog. The vehicle continued on leaving the front grill and front nearside headlight casing in situ.

“If anyone observed a Ford travelling at speed in the Richhill area on Wednesday evening bearing frontal damage please contact 101 quoting reference 943 13/10/17.”