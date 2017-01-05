Appeal after man assaulted at William Street at New Year

Police are appealing for information following the report of an assault that occurred in the William Street area of Lurgan in the early hours of Sunday, January 1.

It is reported that a 27-year-old man was assaulted at approximately 1.30am on William Street, near the North Street end.

Unusually police have issued a description of the victim rather than the assailant.

The assaulted man has a shaved head and was wearing a dark coloured jacket and cream coloured trousers.

He did not require medical treatment for his injuries.

Constable Michael Allen said: “I would ask anyone who knows anything about this incident, or may have seen any suspicious activity in the area, to contact Lurgan Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 302 of 01/01/17.”

If they would prefer to provide information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.