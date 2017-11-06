Appeal as cat found ‘decapitated’

A community worker in Ballyoran has appealed for the public to contact police with any information after a cat was found - apparently deliberately decapitated - in the area.

The gruesome discovery was made on Sunday morning by the animal’s owners not far from its Portadown home.

Elaine Sterritt, chairperson of Ballyoran Community Association, who has been speaking with police, said she was “completely disgusted and appalled”.

“The lady who owns the cat is very distressed at the loss. This is a horrific case of animal cruelty that no animal should have to endure,” she said.

“I am calling on anyone with any information to come forward.”

The incident was highlighted on the Pet Connection website. A post said, “Unfortunately we have some heartbreaking news today.

“Wee Mylo was found decapitated this morning, not far from her beloved family’s home. This was not a result of a car accident, and believed not to be an attack by another animal, but of a malicious killer who has severely impacted on a family’s life for no reason.

“Illegal, immoral and absolutely disgusting.

“This was in the Portadown area, but judging by our ongoing research into the missing cats, this could happen anywhere.

Mylo’s little body was found by her heartbroken family. She had only left the house a few hours before she was discovered, on a busy path, in broad daylight at 11am.”

The post added, “I believe this shows the level of evil we are dealing with. Whoever did this had no qualms about destroying a life, to the point that they did so where they could so easily have been caught.”

The group is keeping track of the number of cats going missing across Ireland with a total of 260 cats having disappeared from their homes. The last three weeks have shown an average of 19 cats disappearing per week.