Appeal for help in fundraiser for Brazil trip with Latin Link

A Fry Day is being held at the Emmanuel Church in Lurgan on Saturday to raise funds for a mission to help vulnerable children and young people in Brazil.

It’s being organised by Kerry Bell and takes place at the Castle Lane church from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

Kerry explained: “Next year I will be spending six months in Brazil as part of my year abroad.

“I am going with a Christian organisation called Latin Link who work all over Latin America.

“While in Brazil I will be based among the local community in a small city called Viçosa where I will have the opportunity to teach English to mission workers.

“Alongside this, I will also be involved in a social project called Rebusca where I will work with vulnerable children and young people from the city.

“This project aims to help 300 underprivileged children and their families. Obviously, this requires money and resources - and that is where you come in.

I understand that money is tight at the moment but I appreciate all donations, big or small.”

For more details email kerryebell@hotmail.co.uk