Appeal sees Christmas gifts donated to SVDP

Christmas presents have been donated to a special appeal by SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden for the charity St Vincent de Paul.

Cllr McAlinden had started the appeal for Christmas gifts that had been received during the Festive season but not ‘suitable’

He said: “I would like to thank all the people who donated various items to my Christmas appeal. I like many others received Christmas items and for one reason or other were unsuitable.

“Rather than having the gifts being thrown in the cupboard I thought it would be a great idea to get people to donate them to charity.

“I was overwhelmed by the generosity of people and surprised by the amount of items I got.

“I contacted St Vincent De Paul and they were delighted to take the items which were delivered to Sarsfields Community Hall.

“Many families over Christmas and indeed throughout the year find it difficult to make ends meet and with the generosity of the local community this will hopefully take some pain from their lives.

“Among the items were clothes, toys, prams and food.

“If anyone still wants to donate contact me directly or leave your items to SVDP William Street Lurgan.”