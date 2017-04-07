April set for Miss Earth NI final

Lurgan teenager April Richardson has set her sights on lifting the title of Miss Earth Northern Ireland 2017.

The 18-year old dog groomer is one of 16 finalists who need to impress a panel of seven judges with both beauty and brains as the Miss Earth Pageant is an International Environmental Event which uses the beauty pageant industry as an effective tool to promote environmental awareness.

April who turns 19 later this month is looking forward to the final on May 28.

“I saw the competition advertised on Facebook about a month ago and so I thought I would enter it,” said April.

“I had to submit some photographs along with my eco message.

“I spoke about dog and animal abuse and cruelty and the use of fur and leather. This was something I felt strongly about because I love animals and I’m a dog groomer, so they are a big part of my life.

“I am now representing the Lurgan area and I have to go for pre-judging on 27th May to the Playhouse Theatre in Derry where you have to speak to the seven judges about your eco message. Then on the 28th we have the runway when we wear a bikini, a formal dress and a cocktail dress.”

April is no stranger to the catwalk having already competed in a local heat of Miss World - Northern Ireland.

“I absolutely love getting up there and posing in front of the cameras,

“I’ve always wanted to model since I was a wee girl. If I’m lucky enough to win Miss Earth Northern Ireland you become the face of the Richmond Centre and can model for them.

“I’m really looking forward to the final and hopefully I will have plenty of support from Lurgan.”