Arlene to talk on how the Troubles affected her

Three people have been invited to Lurgan to speak on how the Troubles affected their lives.

The guests will attend Brownlow House at the invitation of DUP MLA Carla Lockhart for an evening entitled ‘Everything Happens For A Reason’.

It will take place on Tuesday, 5th December, and will take the form of a question and answer session. The three panelist’s will be Arlene Foster MLA, Brenda Hale and Sammy Heenan.

Carla said: “All have stories to tell and will show how their experiences formed the paths they chose in life.

“We should never and will never allow the past to be forgotten. On the lead up to Remembrance Sunday we will again reflect on those who gave their lives in service of our country. Arlene, Brenda and Sammy have very personal stories for remembrance,” she said.

“For this event booking is essential - email carlalockhart@outlook.com or contact 028 3831 0088.”