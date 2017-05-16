Arms search under way at Corcrain River

A major search for arms and explosives related to the Troubles is under way at a river in Portadown.

The Ulster Unionist Party’s Doug Beattie said the operation is taking place in the vicinity of the Corcrain River.

It is being conducted by the PSNI and naval explosive search teams.

Mr Beattie, a Westminster election candidate, said, “It is clear the PSNI have credible intelligence that some explosive ordnance may well have been either dumped in the river or the surrounding area.

“Such is their concern they have now deployed Naval Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Units to the area which is accessed through the Garvaghy Road.”

He added, “The search is a major operation and is likely to take a number of days. It shows the PSNI have absolute commitment to keep all citizens of Upper Bann safe and I commend that courage and commitment and that of the military personnel taking part in this dangerous operation.”

A PSNI spokesperson said, “Army technical officers were tasked by local police following a report that there may be a suspicious object in the People’s Park area of Portadown.

“No further details are available at this moment.”