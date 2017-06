Almost 1000 homes are without electricity in the Donaghcloney area due to a power outage.

The power cut began shortly after 2.30pm this afternoon.

NIE said around 976 homes are affected.

According the firm’s website they are aware of the problem

“We are aware that some people are without power and are assessing the extent of the fault.”

They estimate that power will be restored at 5.45pm.