Around 200 customers remain without power in Craigavon district

Around 200 households in the Craigavon district remain without power 24 hours after ex-Hurricane Ophelia hit.

While most of the towns such as Lurgan and Portadown were largely unaffected, many rural areas such as Gawley’s Gate, Aghagallon and Dollingstown, Gilford Road, Annaghmore and the Dobbin Road Portadown, Loughbrickland and Blackskull suffered blackouts.

Across Northern Ireland around 3,700 homes remain without power due to Storm Ophelia.

Explaining that the Craigavon District for NIE spans from Glenavy to the south Armagh border and into Dungannon, NIE Networks Communications Manager Julia Carson said a detailed list of areas affected would be available later in the week.

She said the main incident centre was based in Craigavon and co-ordinated the local repair process until all customers were back on supply.

Power remains off in pockets of areas in Counties Armagh Down and Antrim.

The worst affected areas included Newry, Annalong, Newcastle, Dromore, Hillsborough, Downpatrick, Ardglass, Lisburn, Dunmurry and Newtownards.

Meanwhile many residents took to social media to heap praise on the brave men and women working for NIE who went out in the storm to help restore power.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly has thanked public service workers and local people for their efforts throughout storm Ophelia yesterday and last night.

She said: “I never fail to be amazed by the warm community spirit in our area, especially during difficult times. I want to place on record my sincere thanks to those who worked throughout the day and night to ensure that people were kept safe and damage to property was minimised.

“Thanks to the efforts of local people and outstanding community volunteers, last night was easier than it would otherwise have been for many vulnerable people.

“There’s no doubt that overall preparation for the storm could have been better, and lessons must be learned from this experience, but I can’t fault those who came out last night to support those who really needed it.”

“If you are without power and you have not yet reported the disruption to NIE Networks, please report the fault online or call our Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. Put safety first and if you do see any trees down across powerlines or broken electricity poles, keep away and call NIE Networks immediately.”