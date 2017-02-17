Arrest as cash and cocaine seized

A man had been arrested and cannabis and £10,000 of cash have been seized following a search of a property in the Fitzroy Street area of Portadown this morning (Friday).

The 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property, possession of a class B controlled drug and possessing a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He remains in police custody.

The arrest was made by detectives from Reactive and Organised Crime Branch in Mahon Road.

Detective Inspector Keith Gawley said, “We are delighted to have removed these drugs and cash totalling approximately £10,000 from circulation. This is yet another example of the PSNI’s commitment to tackling the issue of drugs in our society.

“This issue is a priority for police and we are determined to continue to combat illegal drug supply and use. To do this, we also need the public to work with us and provide any information they may have.

“If you know anything about the illegal supply or use of drugs in your area, please contact your local police station on the non-emergency number 101. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”