Arrest warrant for defendant on case

Craigavon Courthouse. INPT21-239.

An arrest warrant was issued last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court when a Lurgan man failed to appear.

Maurice Matthew Loughran (27), Garland Avenue, is accused of disorderly behaviour on December 27, 2016, and resisting a constable.