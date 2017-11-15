Arrested and handcuffed after being abusive to police officers

When three males were being abusive to members of the public one of them had to be handcuffed when he was arrested.

Paul Cassidy (27), whose address was given as Linen Court, Linenhall Street, Armagh, was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for disorderly behaviour.

The court heard that on March 9 this year at 12.45pm three males were being abusive to members of the public at Edward Street in Portadown.

They smashed bottles of Buckfast and all three were under the influence of something. Cassidy was abusive to police and had to be warned about his language on several occasions.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said there had been nothing further since this incident and there were no other matters outstanding. He added Cassidy was attending addiction counselling.