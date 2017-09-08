Arson attack on house during crime spree

Thugs gathering at Connolly Place have been accused of terrorising the local community, after one house was gutted in an arson attack.

One local resident blamed lack of action by the local council, who he had repeatedly asked to put up a gate at the alleyway to thwart junkies from congregating.

David Robinson, who has been living there for the past ten years, described a weekend of hell. “On Friday night more than half a dozen youths gathered at the alley drinking and drugging from around 9pm and at around 11pm one man went out to confront the gang about the noise and anti-social behaviour.

“They attacked him, punched and kicked him while he was on the ground. They were relentless.

“I was very concerned that he was going to get killed. I got my umbrella and went to try and help him.

“One of them grabbed at my umbrella and the others started to charge at me. I ran back into my house and slammed closed the door. They then tried to boot my door in. I had to put chairs up to barricade the door,” said David who couldn’t call the police as he had lost his phone in the affray.

“I saw the man just laying there unconscious in the street. Then he slowly started to sit up and was clearly disorientated. He was swaying as he tried to get up. The thugs then started to throw cans and bottles at him. He got up and staggered back to his property,” he said.

David said around a dozen louts gathered at the alley on Saturday night drinking and drugging into the small hours. However he was awaked with a loud bang in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“I went down and it was like something out of a movie with fire service and police. The house next door was alight with flames flying out of it.

“One man was just standing there in his pyjamas with two black eyes, covered in cuts and bruises, just watching as his house went up in flames,” he said. “What angers me is that this all could have been prevented. We have been asking for a gate to be put up at that alley to deter these thugs from gathering there.

“When we ring the police they don’t seem to deal with them, just turn up hours after we call when the thugs have gone or, if they are there, maybe take their names. They think they can get away with it.

“The council have not listened to us when we asked for a gate. Someone could have died.

“The Council seems to think that if they did nothing this would all fizzle out. Well it hasn’t. It has got worse. And it is going to go on until someone does get killed.

“The people in this area are terrified. We have done our best to get action but no one is taking it seriously.”