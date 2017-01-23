Asda NI supports World Cancer Day

Asda NI has boosted its efforts to support anyone affected by breast cancer by raising money from Unity Bands on World Cancer Day (February 4)

Asda Portadown’s Community Champion Elaine Livingstone and Asda Portadown GSM Simon Arlow joined Chair of the Stormont All Party Group on Cancer Jo-Anne Dobson MLA at the official launch of the campaign.

Asda will stock three types of pink Unity Bands and all money raised goes to Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now, which Asda also supports through its annual Tickled Pink campaign.

Showing her support for the campaign, Chair of the Stormont All Party Group on Cancer Jo-Anne Dobson MLA said: “On World Cancer Day millions of people will unite to show support for everyone affected by cancer. We all know so many local families who have been ripped apart by this relentless disease.

“I encourage everyone to wear a Unity Band to show their support for people affected by cancer. I commend the work which Asda has undertaken across their stores to raise funds and awareness of breast cancer.”

Asda Portadown Community Champion, Elaine Livingstone said: “As Community Champion for the Portadown area, I know that our local customers and colleagues will unite to support World Cancer Day. We encourage everyone to pop into store and pick up a Unity Band - while you’re there, take a selfie and make a donation.”

There are three pink Unity Bands to collect this World Cancer Day, and are available in all Asda stores now, for a suggested donation of £2.

For care, support and information from day one, call Breast Cancer Now nurses free on 0808 800 6000 or visit www.breastcancercare.org.uk

Breast Cancer Now is the UK’s largest breast cancer charity.

Breast Cancer Now’s ambition is that by 2050 everyone who develops breast cancer will live. The charity is determined to stop women dying from the disease, working in a new, collaborative way and bringing together all those affected by the disease to fund research, share knowledge and find answers.

Breast Cancer Now’s world class research is focused entirely on breast cancer. The charity supports nearly 450 of the world’s brightest researchers at more than 20 locations across the UK and Ireland. Together, they’re working to discover how to prevent breast cancer, how to detect it earlier and how to treat it effectively