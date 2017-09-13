Asda roll out ‘Happy Little Helpers’ scheme

An Asda colleague, who came up with the idea of the Happy Little Helpers initiative, has seen the scheme rolled out to more than 300 stores across the UK, including the retailer’s stores in Northern Ireland.

Jenny Barnett, who has a four-year-old autistic son, Charlie, knows how difficult it can be trying to complete the weekly shop as a family. So in March this year she designed and created a child friendly shopping list using symbols of groceries such as fruit, vegetables and biscuits.

The Happy Little Helpers game is designed to get the kids involved with the weekly shop, by encouraging them to find shopping list items and pop them in the trolley. The shopping lists are designed using durable Foamex material and Velcro backed counters. There is also a handy clip so that customers can hang them from their trolley.

Parents select items needed from the products available on the shopping list and add them to the blank white squares. The children find the items in store and add them to the basket. Once the items been added to the basket, the child gets a smiley face next to that product. If the item isn’t available the parent puts in a cross.