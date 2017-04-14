Assaulted member of council staff at the People’s Park

When police were called to the People’s Park in Portadown they found that a council official had been assaulted and a council vehicle damaged.

Malachy McCann (18), Churchill Park, admitted criminal damage and common assault on January 21 this year.

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday that at 6.25pm police were called to the People’s Park after a report of criminal damage. On arrival they found the defendant being restrained on the ground by park staff.

McCann had smashed glass in front of an all terrain vehicle, puncturing a tyre. He hit, spat on and pushed the injured party who had a sore head and was tender to the body where he was punched.

A defence solicitor said his client was embarrassed and ashamed for what had happened on this occasion.

For each offence he was given a conditional discharge for two years and he was ordered to pay £200 compensation.