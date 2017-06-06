Baby Rossa Keating enters record books

Little baby Rossa Keating has entered the record books as the first child to be born to a serving Lord Mayor of Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Son of Lord Mayor Garath Keating and his wife Shauna, baby Rossa arrived at Craigavon Hospital last Thursday weighing in at six pounds after ‘a very long labour’.

Garath (35) praised the staff at Craigavon Hospital. “We were very well looked after by the midwives and doctors,” he said.

“The only problem is he is having some difficulty telling the difference between day and night.

“Come 2am he just wants to party and he wants to party all night,” said the proud dad.

Though just a few days old , Garath said baby Rossa is ever-changing and there is a bit of debate as to which parent he looks more like.

“We are very excited and over the moon. It really does have a profound effect on you. It is all very new and very exciting,” he said, although he did admit to being a little nervous.

Garath has been a very popular Lord Mayor, particularly with the young people of the borough.

He has been highly praised for his dancing skills and his ability to get down and dirty for charity events.

Last Monday at the Council’s Annual General Meeting Cllr Keating, who was coopted onto the Armagh legacy council in 2013, stepped down as Lord Mayor.

Over the past year as Lord Mayor, Cllr Keating, who works for the Sinn Fein advice office in Armagh, has moved house, got married and become a father as well as fulfilling a myriad of engagements across the ABC Council area.