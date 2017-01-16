Bail application is  refused in Duffy case

A 47-year-old man charged with the preparation of terrorist acts had a bail application refused last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Damien Duffy, whose address was given as Westclare Court, Dungannon, appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

The charge against him alleges that between September 13 and September 21 last year with the intention of committing acts of terrorism engaged in targeting a former member of the security forces.

A public prosecutor outlining the background to the case said a wildlife recording camera was found near the home of an officer.

She said police would be objecting to bail because of the risk of further offending, the risk of interfering with witnesses and the risk of absconding.

The prosecutor added that Duffy had a relevant record.

The court heard that the accused been released on compassionate bail for ten hours on December 29 for the birth of his child.

A solicitor representing Duffy said there was no evidence that his client would abscond.

He added that the accused had been previously on bail for 23 months for serious offences, with stringent conditions, and his behaviour was exemplary, always turning up to answer his bail.

The solicitor said there were also sureties available.

“This is a case where the defendant should be admitted to bail bearing in mind his record for bail in the past,” he added.

District Judge Peter King said Duffy has 26 previous convictions but the relevant offences were of some vintage.

He added that the case involved ‘sophisticated intelligence gathering’ and he was well versed in the background to the case.

The judge said he had a huge concern about absconding and he refused bail.

He adjourned the case for Duffy to appear again by videolink on January 27.