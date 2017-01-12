Bail scandal: top detective calls on justice system to ‘reflect’

A senior police officer has said all parts of the Province’s justice system must “reflect” following the disappearance of an alleged terrorist plotter while he was out on bail.

Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray also acknowledged that the PSNI’s handling of the issue had been “embarrassing” for the force.

He was speaking in an interview on Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster show on Thursday morning, during which he admitted “things had not gone well for police”.

McLaughlin is accused of terror-related offences including helping to murder prison officer David Black. He denies the charges.

In the wake of his disappearance, there has been renewed criticism of the decision by the courts to grant bail to terrorism suspects, and of the conditions of that bail.

DCS Murray said: “In terms of the ability of police to keep track of offenders according to bail conditions it can be very, very difficult. So, if people are signing on a number of days a week and there are gaps between those days it provides opportunities for those people to abscond.

“If they’re wearing tags and tags are removed, it provides opportunities for people to abscond.

“But those are not decision for the police; those are decisions for the courts.”

Since 2014, judges had cut the number of days per week McLaughlin had to sign from seven to five, and ordered that his electronic tag be removed.

DCS Murray said the police were going to review their own “processes” around bail, adding: “And I would urge that perhaps all sections of the criminal justice system take this opportunity to reflect.”

His interview with the BBC came despite the fact the News Letter has demonstrated by far the greatest interest in pursuing the story around Damien Patrick McLaughlin’s disappearance, with the scandal having been the front page lead story three times in a week.

McLaughlin was required to present himself for bail at a police station five times a week, but was last seen on November 18.

When police searched his bail address on December 23 they found it had been essentially cleared out. His trial is to begin on February 20.

Nonetheless, the News Letter discovered police waited until after the Christmas / New Year break before contacting PPS lawyers.

Upon being told on January 3 what had happened, the PPS arranged a court hearing to revoke his bail.

It was only at this hearing in Belfast Crown Court last Friday that the whole fiasco became public – exactly seven weeks after he was seen.

For days, the News Letter’s efforts to find out what went wrong were met with a bland statement from police which refused to elaborate.

They then issued a statement on Monday night which said they were trying to find McLaughlin, but added “we are limited in what we can comment on publicly”.