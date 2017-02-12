Ballymena victim in Castledawson crash named

The woman who died following a road crash near Castledawson yesterday (Saturday, February 11), has been named.

She was 74-year-old Alice Smylie, from the Ballymena area,

Hillhead Road near Castledawson. Photo: Google

She died after a two-vehicle crash on the Hillhead Road just after 10:40am on Saturday morning, police confirmed.

Three men were taken to hospital following the crash but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police said the collision happened near the Creagh Road and involved a red Kia Soul and a black Mazda.

They are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Magherafelt police station on the non-emergency 101 number..