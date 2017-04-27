Band to hold annual parade

Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band will be holding their annual parade in the town on Friday, April 28.

The parade will start at 7pm and the band will be getting their new uniforms dedicated prior to setting off.

This marks the 51st anniversary of the band.

A spokesman said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Dollingstown Star of the North Flute Band for allowing us to hold our parade on the night that they would usually hold their parade.

“We would like to thank the local community for their continued support and look forward to a good turnout of spectators on the evening.”

A disco will follow the parade in Lurgan and Brownlow Royal British Legion, admission is £5.