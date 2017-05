A 25-year-old man was banned from driving for six months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.

Ryan Hillen, Mullabrack Road, Gilford, was also fined £100.

The court heard he was detected travelling at 57mph in a 40mph zone on October 10 last year.

He failed to take up the fixed penalty and he had no previous record.

Hillen did not appear in the court.