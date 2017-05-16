An 18-year-old man was banned from driving for 24 hours last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Craig Donaldson, Portadown Road, Tandragee, was also fined £200 for permitting a female to drive without insurance on December 22 last year.

The court heard that at 6.40pm police checked a vehicle on the Mahon Road, Portadown, and found it was not insured.

The driver admitted she was driving her stepson’s vehicle and he had given her permission to drive it.

A payment had been missed and the insurance lapsed.

Donaldson said he was not aware he was not insured as his biological mother was dealing with the insurance payments. The vehicle was insured later on the same day.

A solicitor representing the defendant said the direct debit was coming out of his mother’s account and there were insufficient funds.

The vehicle was now insured.

He was still a new driver and six points would mean he would have to re-sit his test.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, imposed the disqualification instead of points.