Banned on ‘tot-up’ system

On the tot up points system a 21-year-old woman was banned from driving for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Grainne Danae O’Miuri, Victoria Gardens, Lurgan, admitted permitting someone to drive without having insurance on June 25 this year.

The court heard that police stopped a car on the Lough Road in Lurgan and the woman who was driving told them that she owned the vehicle.

She later admitted she had given false details and the defendant, who was present, admitted giving her permission to drive the vehicle.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said the person who was driving had assured his client that she had insurance.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, fined the defendant £400, ordered her to pay a £15 offender’s levy and gave her six points.