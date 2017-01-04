Bannview ‘will not be closing’ claims Simpson

Upper Bann MP David Simpson has claimed that Bannview Medical Practice will not be closing on Monday, January 16.

Yesterday, doctors from the six practices in Portadown Health Centre said that following an emergency meeting on December 22, they were informed that Bannview “will cease to exist on Monday the 16th of January 2017”.

Mr Simpson said, “I have been working with the Board over the past number of months towards a positive solution. The service is currently being supported by Health and Social Care Board and although a permanent solution is not yet in place; it is highly anticipated to be resolved in the very near future.

“I appreciate that this is very worrying for patients of Bannview but also for our GP practices as a whole. GP and practice staff are coming under increasing pressure which must be addressed and I have sought a meeting with the board and the Health Minister to discuss the future of GP practices.

“Everyone has the right to a GP service and I will continue to strive to protect and improve this for everyone throughout Upper Bann but especially for those registered with Bannview at this time.”

Previously the Health and Social Care Board had said it was in discussions with a possible GP contractor to take over the service.

The Portadown Times has contacted the board for clarification and is awaiting a response.