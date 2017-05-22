Became abusive to police

When police were called to a takeaway restaurant in Portadown a 39-year-old man became abusive and was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

Francis Thomas Cameron Rea, whose address was given as Parkmore, Craigavon, was fined £200 last Friday at the local magistrates’ court for the offence.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 12.20am police went to the Spice House Takeaway in Thomas Street, Portadown.

Rea, who was drunk, was behind the counter and said: “Youse f—king know me do you? You’re a f—king p—k.”

He was warned about his language but kept on shouting.

Defence solicitor Siun Downey said her client had very little memory of the incident.