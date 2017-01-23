Became abusive to police at the hospital

After police took a 44-year-old man to hospital because he had been in a traffic accident he became abusive to them.

Pawel Stanislaw Gluch, Obins Street, Portadown, had admitted a disorderly behaviour offence when he appeared at a previous sitting of Craigavon Magistrates Court.

The case was adjourned until last Wednesday so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

A public prosecutor said that on July 31 last year Gluch had been involved in a road traffic accident and taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by police.

He started to become abusive, shouting loudly in an area where there were patients. Despite being warned about his behaviour he continued to shout.

Police then escorted him to a public toilet and he told them ‘do you want to see my d—k’ before exposing himself to officers.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said Gluch knew that his behaviour was completely unacceptable and he would apologise for his unseemly comment to police. His recollection was very hazy given the amount of drink he had taken.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that because of the defendant’s medical condition he cannot drink yet he didn’t accept he had an alcohol problem, despite his record where the vast majority of offences were alcohol fuelled.

Mr Downey said Gluch was now the subject of a suspended sentence and suggested that sentencing could be deferred in this matter to show if he could behave himself.

Sentencing the defendant Judge Kelly told him he had only been in the country 12 years yet he had already amassed a four page record with the majority of them alcohol fuelled.

“I will not tolerate anyone misbehaving in a hospital, making life difficult for staff, patients and family members,” she added.

Gluch was sentenced to three months in prison.

Later in the court he was released on his own bail of £250 to appeal against the sentence.

Judge Kelly imposed conditions on the bail which included a complete alcohol ban on Gluch, a curfew from 7pm to 6am and he is not to attend at Craigavon Area Hospital for any reason or to be on hospital grounds, including the car park.