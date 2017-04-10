Became involved in fight

When he came out of a nightclub in Lurgan a 36-year-old man became involved in a fight and was arrested by police.

Edikas Simovicius, Barnfield Cottages, Lisburn, was fined £150 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for disorderly behaviour on January 15 this year.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 1.20am a police mobile patrol in William Street saw a group of males fighting with each other outside the Batcave bar.

Simovicius was seen to throw several punches and was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

He claimed that he had been assaulted and defended himself by punching the other person several times.

A solicitor representing Simovicius said his friend was involved in a fight and when he intervened he was struck.